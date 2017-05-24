Blondie, Take That Postpone U.K. Shows 'Out of Respect' to Manchester

Blondie and Take That were among the artists to cancel U.K. shows in the aftermath of the Manchester terror attack that killed 22 people outside an Ariana Grande concert.

Related Manchester Bombing: Artists React to Tragedy at Ariana Grande Concert Musicians share past fears of terrorist attacks at concerts and send condolences to victims, families and Grande

Blondie was scheduled to perform Tuesday night at London's Round Chapel, but Deborah Harry tweeted that the show would be postponed "as a mark of respect for the victims of the terrible attack."

Take That, the British boy band from Manchester, similarly canceled a Liverpool concert Tuesday "out of respect" to the victims of the tragedy in their hometown. That concert has since been rescheduled to Friday.

However, Take That's scheduled May 25-27th three-night stand at Manchester Arena, the site of the deadly attack, has been postponed due to the "tragic events and the ongoing police investigation," the venue announced Tuesday.

Despite the United Kingdom elevating its threat level to "critical" – its highest level, for the first time in a decade – and Prime Minister Theresa May's warning that "further attack may be imminent," artists have soldiered on with their U.K. touring obligations.

Broken Social Scene and Johnny Marr performed Tuesday night in Manchester, while Eric Clapton will continue a four-night stand at London's Royal Albert Hall Wednesday at the venerable venue.

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend Festival in Hull, England will also continue this weekend with increased security, TMZ reports. The event is expected to draw 50,000 fans, many in the same demographic as those targeted in the Manchester attack; Katy Perry, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Haim and Kings of Leon are among the acts who will play Big Weekend.

As TMZ notes, as of press time, no artists have canceled their appearance.