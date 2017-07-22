Blink-182 Cancel 'Blinkin Park' Shows After Chester Bennington's Death

Blink-182 announced that their "Welcome to Blinkin Park" co-headlining tour with Linkin Park is cancelled following the death of Chester Bennington.

"Blink-182 is wrecked by the loss of our friend and amazing musician Chester Bennington. We could never imagine playing 'Blinkin Park' without his incredible talent and voice. It just would not be possible," the band said in a statement early Saturday.

"We send our deepest sympathies to his family, bandmates, friends and fans. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase."

The Welcome to Blinkin Park mini-tour was scheduled for July 28th at Flushing, New York's Citi Field and July 30th at Hershey Park in Pennsylvania.

The two bands also teamed for a Funny or Die promo for the short trek:





On Friday, Linkin Park revealed that their upcoming One More Light World Tour was canceled following the death of their lead singer, who died by suicide Thursday at the age of 41.

On Twitter, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker paid tribute to Bennington in a pair of tweets.

"Absolutely heartbroken. I'll cherish every time we hung out or rocked a stage together. Condolences & prayers to all. So sad," Barker wrote.