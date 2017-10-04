'Blade Runner 2049' Soundtrack Features Hans Zimmer, Elvis Presley

The Blade Runner 2049 soundtrack, which features new music from Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch, be released October 5th via Alcon Sleeping Giant Records, Pitchfork reports.

Along with Zimmer and Wallfisch's score, the soundtrack will feature an original song from singer Lauren Daigle, "Almost Human." A handful of classic songs from Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley will also appear on the record, including the former's "Summer Wind" and the latter's "Suspicious Minds."

Zimmer and Wallfisch have worked on several films together including Dunkirk and Hidden Figures, but the pair weren't originally slated to score Blade Runner 2049. Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson was attached to the film first, though director Denis Villeneuve recently told Al Arabiya that the pair decided to split because Villeneuve wanted a score that was closer to the one Vangelis composed for Blade Runner.

Blade Runner 2049 is set 30 years after Ridley Scott's 1982 original. Ryan Gosling stars as Officer K, who unearths a dangerous secret that forces him to track down Harrison Ford's iconic Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who's been missing for decades. The film opens October 6th.

Blade Runner 2049 Soundtrack Track List

1. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – "2049"

2. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – "Sapper's Tree"

3. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – "Flight to LAPD"

4. Frank Sinatra – "Summer Wind"

5. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – "Rain"

6. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – "Wallace"

7. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – "Memory"

8. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – "Mesa"

9. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – "Orphanage"

10. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – "Furnace"

11. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – "Someone Lived to This"

12. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – "Joi"

13. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – "Pilot"

14. Elvis Presley – "Suspicious Minds"

15. Elvis Presley – "Can't Help Falling in Love"

16. Frank Sinatra – "One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)"

17. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – "Hijack"

18. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – "That's Why We Believe"

19. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – "Here Eyes Were Green"

20. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – "Sea Wall"

21. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – "All the Best Memories Are Hers"

22. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – "Tears in the Rain"

23. Hans Zimmer / Benjamin Wallfisch – "Blade Runner"

24. Lauren Daigle – "Almost Human"