Black Sabbath Document Final Concert With 'The End of the End' Film

Black Sabbath chronicle their triumphant final concert in the upcoming documentary The End of the End. The film will screen at over 1,500 cinemas worldwide for a one-night-only event on September 28th.

Tickets are on sale now, with more theaters to follow soon. Fans can request screenings on the film's official site, which includes further details about the screening.

The End of the End documents the metal icons' last gig – a sold-out hometown performance on February 4th at Birmingham's 16,000-seat Genting Arena. Along with behind-the-scenes banter and intimate personal anecdotes, director Dick Carruthers (Led Zeppelin: Celebration Day, Imagine Dragons: Smoke + Mirrors Live) captured onstage footage of classic tracks (including "Iron Man," "Paranoid" and "War Pigs") and in-studio versions of material not featured on the tour.

"To bring it all back home after all these years was pretty special," Black Sabbath said in a statement. "It was so hard to say goodbye to the fans, who've been incredibly loyal to us through the years. We never dreamed in the early days that we'd be here 49 years later doing our last show on our home turf."

Though Ozzy Osbourne expressed some remorse that Black Sabbath said goodbye without founding drummer Bill Ward, the singer told Rolling Stone prior to the Birmingham gig that he was happy to "end it on an up note."



"We're definitely finishing in Birmingham," he said. "We're not going to re-form after five years and say, "Because of public demand ..." Black Sabbath has been up and down and 'round the mulberry bush so many times."