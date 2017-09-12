Black Rebel Motorcycle Club return to their trademark sound – scuzzy bass, slurry, heavily processed vocals and shrieking guitars – on "Little Thing Gone Wild," the caustic first taste of their upcoming Wrong Creatures album.

Each member battles for the listener's attention in "Little Thing Gone Wild." Leah Shapiro smacks out crushing drum patterns, Peter Hayes' guitar is rudely high in the mix, and Robert Levon Been's bass playing is terse and pushy. The track was produced by Nick Launay, a veteran with four decades of recording experience, including stints behind the boards for Public Image Ltd, Gang of Four and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

"Little Thing Gone Wild" is slated to appear on Wrong Creatures, the band's first new LP since 2013. "I find myself writing about death a lot," said Hayes in a statement. "I find myself having a discussion with death, which sounds dark. For me, it's dark humor."

Other band members also chipped in with their own cryptic rock and roll pronouncements, hinting at the troubled headspace the band was in as they started to work on their new record. "It's a crazy-making machine, it can chew you up good," Been noted, presumably referring to the music business. "We literally toured till the wheels came off and Leah's brain literally started leaking out of her head. I know I've battled on and off with mental depression, and Pete's head never came with any proper instructions."

"We are truly an island, come hell or high water, so it's usually best to dress accordingly," Been added in a seeming non sequitur. "Though I'm not sure what the proper attire is when drowning in fire. But leather usually goes with everything."

Following the album's release on January 12th, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club will tour North America through the end of February.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Tour Dates

January 15 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

January 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

January 18 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

January 19 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

January 20 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

January 21 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

January 23 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

January 24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

January 26 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

January 27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

January 29 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

January 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

January 31 - Boston, MA @ Royale

February 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

February 5 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

February 6 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

February 7 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

February 9 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

February 10 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

February 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

February 12 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

February 13 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

February 15 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

February 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

February 18 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

February 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

February 20 - Seattle, WA @ The Show Box

February 22 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

February 23 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

February 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre