Bjork Elaborates on Danish Director's Alleged Sexual Assault

Björk unveiled additional details about her experiences with a Danish director who allegedly sexually harassed her in a note on Facebook Tuesday.

The Icelandic singer first revealed the assault in a similar post Sunday. While Björk does not say the director's name outright in either post, Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier directed her in 2000's Dancer in the Dark, her only feature film.

In her new post, Björk said she decided to share additional details in the spirit of the viral hashtag #MeToo, which women have been using in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal to discuss their own experiences with sexual harassment and assault. "It feels extremely difficult to come out with something of this nature into the public, especially when immediately ridiculed by offenders," Björk said. "I fully sympathize with everyone who hesitates, even for years. But I feel it is the right time especially now when it could make a change."



Björk described several unnerving encounters with the filmmaker. She said that after takes, the director would embrace her and sometimes stroke her without her consent, and when she finally rebuffed him, he "exploded and broke a chair in front of everyone on set." Björk said that throughout the shoot, the director would whisper "constant awkward paralyzing unwanted" sexual offers to her, even when his wife was standing nearby. And while they were filming in Sweden, Björk said the director "threatened to climb from his room's balcony over to mine in the middle of the night with a clear sexual intention."

Björk added that ostensibly because she turned down the director's unwanted sexual advances, his producer began spreading stories that she was being "difficult" on set – a tactic, Björk noted, "matches beautifully the Weinstein methods and bullying." Björk alluded to one supposedly fabricated story, an anecdote that she ripped up a blouse on set and ate some of the fabric.

On Facebook, Björk wrote, "I have never eaten a shirt. Not sure that is even possible."

Björk closed her note by saying, "I didn't comply or agree on being sexually harassed. That was then portrayed as me being difficult. If being difficult is standing up to being treated like that, I'll own it… Let's break this curse."

Following the singer's initial accusations, Von Trier's assistant told Rolling Stone, "Lars declines the accusations Björk has made, but doesn’t wish to comment any further." The director has not commented further.

