Bjork Crumbles, Mutates in Psychedelic 'Notget' Video

Björk unveiled a stunning second video for "Notget" off her 2015 album, Vulnicura. The new clip follows a virtual reality video for the track, which was released in April.
Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones co-directed the new clip, in which Björk undergoes a striking transformation. The video begins in black-and-white with the Icelandic singer donning an outfit reminiscent of a cocoon and insect-like jewelry. As her vocals and the jittery synths of "Notget" grow increasingly ominous, Björk's body begins to crumble and mutate. Eventually, the musician reemerges to finish the song in a gleaming red dress and a neon green mask.
Björk released a handful of traditional videos in support of Vulnicura when the album arrived, but she's focused on VR for the majority of her recent visuals. While some videos – such as the first for "Notget" and last year's "Stonemilker" clip – have arrived online, others have only been available at the Björk Digital exhibition, which premiered in Australia last year and recently wrapped up a run in Los Angeles.
Last year, Björk released an expansive live album box set documenting her favorite performances from the 2015 Vulnicura tour.