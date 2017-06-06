Bjork Crumbles, Mutates in Psychedelic 'Notget' Video

Björk unveiled a stunning second video for "Notget" off her 2015 album, Vulnicura. The new clip follows a virtual reality video for the track, which was released in April.

Related See Bjork Talk Utopian New Album Inspiration as Live Avatar "I think it's important to be determined about the light, to be intentional about it," she says

Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones co-directed the new clip, in which Björk undergoes a striking transformation. The video begins in black-and-white with the Icelandic singer donning an outfit reminiscent of a cocoon and insect-like jewelry. As her vocals and the jittery synths of "Notget" grow increasingly ominous, Björk's body begins to crumble and mutate. Eventually, the musician reemerges to finish the song in a gleaming red dress and a neon green mask.

Björk released a handful of traditional videos in support of Vulnicura when the album arrived, but she's focused on VR for the majority of her recent visuals. While some videos – such as the first for "Notget" and last year's "Stonemilker" clip – have arrived online, others have only been available at the Björk Digital exhibition, which premiered in Australia last year and recently wrapped up a run in Los Angeles.

Last year, Björk released an expansive live album box set documenting her favorite performances from the 2015 Vulnicura tour.