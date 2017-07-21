Billy Joel to Guest DJ, Reflect on Every Beatles Album on Sirius XM

Billy Joel will reflect on every song on every Beatles album as part of the singer's stint as a guest DJ on SiriusXM's new Beatles Channel.

Related Billy Joel on Self-Doubt, Trump and Finally Becoming Cool Joel, who is touring all summer, shares hard-won wisdom about fatherhood and marriage, and tries to make sense of being a stadium act

"Just like you, I love the Beatles," Joel said in a statement. "I still think that they were the best band that ever was. And I'm going to go through their albums and talk about some of the songs that have stayed with me the rest of my life."

The first installment of the guest DJ session, which airs July 21st at 5 p.m. on the Beatles Channel, finds Joel going track-by-track on the Beatles' first two Capitol-released American LPs, Meet the Beatles and The Beatles' Second Album.

As evidenced by the below clip, wherein Joel reminisces about "This Boy" and school dances, the singer also performs parts of some tracks on the piano:







Joel has performed upwards of 25 Beatles songs live over the course of his career. Most recently, he debuted his rendition of the Beatles' "A Day in the Life" to mark the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.



"Revisiting The Beatles' album collection through the eyes of a musical icon is a rare treat, and we are honored to do this with Billy," President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM Scott Greenstein said in a statement. "This series will feel like you're sitting down with Billy at home listening to tracks on every Beatles album together, and hearing Billy's rendition of pieces of some songs. The Beatles in the hands and words of Billy Joel is truly something special for our listeners."