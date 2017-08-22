Billy Corgan Previews New Album, Tour With Somber Ballad 'Aeronaut'

Billy Corgan (now going by William Patrick Corgan) released a new piano ballad titled "Aeronaut" on Tuesday. The song serves as the lead single from Ogilala, Corgan's first solo LP in over a decade, which is slated for an October 13th release.

"Aeronaut" is stately and bare: an unhurried piano riff outlines both beat and melody, while glinting strings occasionally rise to meet the keening, nasal lead vocal from Corgan.

In a statement, the singer suggested that the spare production on "Aeronaut" is characteristic of the Rick Rubin-produced album as a whole. "For as long as I can remember, the delineation point between songs I wrote for myself and songs I'd pen for whatever band was something I couldn't explain," he said. "And it remains so, for they all feel quite personal to me, no matter their time or era. The lone difference on songs for Ogilala is that they seemed to want little in the way of adornment."

"Having written the songs for voice and guitar," Corgan continued, "I put myself in Rick's hands to take the music wherever he'd like. Normally I would have done more, and tinkered more on production, but rather Rick put the onus on me to deliver at a molecular level via live takes. The rest was simply a reaction."

Following the release of Ogilala on October 13th, Corgan plans to play a short North American tour. These shows, which will be solo and acoustic, are concentrated mostly in major cities – two apiece in Brooklyn, Chicago and San Francisco, plus three in Los Angeles – along with stops in Wilmington, Toronto, Nashville and Boulder.

Corgan has only released one solo album: 2005's TheFutureEmbrace. He's been more prolific in band settings; the last Smashing Pumpkins LP appeared in 2014.

Ogilala Track List

1. "Zowie"

2. "Processional"

3. "The Spaniards"

4. "Aeronaut"

5. "The Long Goodbye"

6. "Half-Life Of An Autodidact"

7. "Amarinthe"

8. "Antietam"

9. "Mandaryne"

10. "Shiloh"

11. "Archer"

Billy Corgan Tour Dates

October 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theater

October 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theater

October 18 – Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House

October 20 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

October 24 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theater

October 25 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theater

October 27 – Nashville, TN @ CMA Theatre

October 29 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

November 1 – San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theater

November 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theater

November 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

November 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

November 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery