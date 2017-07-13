Billy Corgan to Sell Guitars, Amps Used on Smashing Pumpkins Albums

Billy Corgan is partnering with online music gear marketplace Reverb to sell equipment he used to record and tour for multiple Smashing Pumpkins albums. Corgan plans to list over 100 items on the website.

"Of all the artist-owned gear we've been fortunate to sell on Reverb, this collection of gear from Billy Corgan has arguably the most historic prominence – you can feel it when you pick up any one piece," Reverb's Jim Tuerk said in a statement. "These are the tools that not only defined one of the all-time greats, but an entire generation of music."

Corgan is selling the drum machine he used on the original Smashing Pumpkins' demos along with a Stratocaster and a pair of Marshall JMP-1 amps that he played on both Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

In a statement, Corgan outlined the stories behind several instruments he will sell. He described his 1969 Gibson EB-3 Bass as having "a very Jack Bruce sound."

"I used this on everything from Mellon Collie to Machina," he added. "It's one of those secret-weapon recording basses." Reminiscing about a 1950s accordion and autoharp that played a role in Mellon Collie's "We Only Come Out at Night," he recalled, "The band laughed at me when I bought [the instrument], so they challenged me to write a song. That's the song I wrote."

The Official Billy Corgan Reverb Shop opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Sale items can be previewed on Reverb's website.