See Billie Joe Armstrong's Intimate 'Ordinary World' on 'Fallon'

Ahead of Green Day's set at the Global Citizen Festival Saturday in New York, Billie Joe Armstrong visited the Tonight Show Friday to perform a solo rendition of "Ordinary World."

Related Inside Green Day's Epic New East Bay Punk Doc Billie Joe Armstrong and director Corbett Redford reflect on the tight-knit scene chronicled in new film 'Turn It Around'

As he's done in previous late-night stagings of the track, Armstrong was accompanied only by his acoustic guitar for the intimate performance of the ballad.

"Ordinary World," as a solo Armstrong song, initially was written for and appeared in the 2016 film Ordinary World, which starred Armstrong in the lead role of an aging musician. Green Day later repurposed the acoustic number as the closing track on the band's Revolution Radio.

"After all of the chaos that's on the album, whether it's pop culture or whatever new apps we're using, everything gets so complicated. At some point you want something simple. That's sort of what 'Ordinary World' is about," Armstrong told Rolling Stone of the decision to revive the track for the band's latest LP.

On Saturday, Green Day will join the Killers, Stevie Wonder, the Chainsmokers, the Lumineers, Pharrell Williams and more at the annual New York leg of the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park.