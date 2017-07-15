Billie Joe Armstrong, Rancid's Tim Armstrong Form Punk Supergroup

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Rancid's Tim Armstrong have teamed to form a new supergroup called the Armstrongs. Billie Joe's son Joey Armstrong (of the punk band SWMRS) and Tim's nephew Rey Armstrong round out the quartet, which also released their first song, "If There Was Ever a Time."

"If there was ever a time to stay together / If there was ever a time it's tonight," the punk legends sing on the chorus. "If there was ever a time to hold your brothers and your sisters / Then the time is right."

The Armstrongs recorded the three-minute punk cut for the Green Day-produced documentary Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk, which focuses on Berkeley, California's legendary all-ages, non-profit punk venue 924 Gilman, where acts like Green Day and Tim Armstrong's Operation Ivy and Rancid got their start.

"It was exciting to work on this song with Billie and crew for the film," Armstrong said in a statement (via Alternative Press). "Stoked to share the tune with everyone out there and to be donating all the proceeds to Gilman, which is a place so near, dear, and important to us."



"If There Was Ever a Time" will receive a limited 1,000-copy run on flexi-disc through Pirates Press, with all proceeds from the sale of the single benefitting 924 Gilman. The song is also available on streaming services and digital music stores starting Friday.

Screenings for Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk, narrated by Iggy Pop, begin July 25th, with a New York premiere promising a Q&A with special guests set for July 28th and 29th at the IFC Center. Check out the Turn It Around site for more information.