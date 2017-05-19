"Awards season" is a misnomer in 2017, with major-ish trophies now doled out every month of the year — and late May brings the Billboard Music Awards.

The 2017 edition airs live from the Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21st at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on ABC, and will be co-hosted by Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens.

Here's all the info you need to know about the big evening in store.

Who's performing

Performances are expected from Lorde, Ed Sheehan, Miley Cyrus (performing her image-shifting new single "Malibu"), Celine Dion (singing "My Heart Will Go On" nearly 25 years after its debut), Camila Cabello (her solo debut after her departure from Fifth Harmony), Drake, Florida Georgia Line, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, Sam Hunt, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Julia Michaels and Nicki Minaj (who will open the show with Lil Wayne, Jason Derulo and David Guetta). And then there's Cher, this year's ICON Award Recipient, also set to take the stage.

Who's presenting

Artists and celebs scheduled to hand out awards this year are Kate Beckinsale, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Mark Cuban, Noah Cyrus, Alexandra Daddario, DJ Khaled, Josh Duhamel, Ansel Elgort, Sara Foster, G-Eazy, Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Prince Michael Jackson, Rachel Lindsay, Lea Michele, Olivia Munn, Rita Ora, Logan Paul, Rachel Platten, Bebe Rexha, Nicole Scherzinger, Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields, Jussie Smollett, Hailee Steinfeld, Lindsey Stirling and Ashley Tisdale.

How nominees are determined

Nominees are based on "key fan interactions with music, including album and digital songs sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement," according to a press release, with those numbers tracked year-round by Billboard and Nielsen.

Red carpet and pre-show

Watch the festivities get underway on the Billboard Music Award Twitter page at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Winners, performance highlights and more

Check back in with Rolling Stone this Sunday for a running winners list and best moments of the night.