Big Star Ready Greatest Hits Comp With Rare Single Edits

Beloved power pop group Big Star will release a new greatest hits collection featuring rare single versions of six of the band's tracks.

The Best of Big Star culls its 16 songs from the late Alex Chilton and company's three studio LPs – 1972's #1 Record, 1973's Radio City and 1978's Third/Sister Lovers – along with the single versions of tracks like "In the Street," "September Gurls" and "O My Soul."

The compilation includes liner notes penned by Robert Gorden, who previously won a Grammy for his liner notes in the 2009 Big Star box set Keep an Eye on the Sky, plus an introduction from drummer Jody Stephens, the band's lone surviving member.

The Best of Big Star is due out June 16th on CD and vinyl. Check out the single mix for "In the Street" and the compilation's track list below.

The Best of Big Star Track List

1. "In the Street (single mix)"

2. "Don't Lie to Me (single version)"

3. "September Gurls (single version)"

4. "Thirteen"

5. "Jesus Christ (single edit)"

6. "I'm in Love With a Girl"

7. "O My Soul (single edit)"

8. "Feel"

9. "When My Baby's Beside Me"

10. "Take Care"

11. "Life Is White"

12. "Watch the Sunrise (single version)"

13. "The Ballad of El Goodo"

14. "Nightime"

15. "Back of a Car"

16. "Thank You Friends"