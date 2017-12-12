See Big Sean, Metro Boomin's Raucous 'Double or Nothing' on 'Fallon'

Big Sean and producer Metro Boomin tore through two songs from their new collaborative album, Double or Nothing, on The Tonight Show Monday.



"Who's Stopping Me" and "Savage Time" highlighted Metro's ability to craft beats that dabble in different styles and Big Sean's ability to flow comfortably over anything. "Who's Stopping Me" featured a skittering groove of trap percussion and lithe Latin guitar. Metro intermittently cut off so Big Sean could spit partial a cappella bars like, "I had a dream I rode with Rosa Parks in the back of the 'Bach/ And we was blowing a blunt and she was packing a strap/ Like damn, it do feel good to be black in the back."

Big Sean unspooled politically charged verses on "Savage Time" over a menacing beat that mixed crisp drums, dark synths and the disconcerting tumble of a light synth loop. "You couldn't hold me down even if I was in federal," Big Sean rapped. "You couldn't stop these plays even if I was ineligible/ Kneeling like Colin Kaepernick if that shit unethical."

Double or Nothing marks Big Seans' second album of 2017, following his solo record I Decided. Metro Boomin has also had a busy year, recently collaborating with 21 Savage and Migos' Offset on another LP, Without Warning. Metro also scored two massive hits this year, producing Post Malone's "Congratulations" and Future's "Mask Off."