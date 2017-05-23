Ariana Grande Opener Bia on Manchester Tragedy: 'My Heart Is Heavy'

Bia, whose real name is Bianca Landrau, was the main support act on Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman Tour. In the wake of the Manchester terrorist attack on Monday night, she said in a statement that her "heart is heavy today."

"I extend my prayers to the children and families affected by last night’s horrible tragedy in Manchester," the 26-year-old Boston rapper said. "We are sending our love to all of Manchester during this incredibly difficult time. We ask each one of you to join us in keeping all who are suffering in your thoughts and prayers."



In the chaotic hours immediately following terrorist attack at Manchester Arena, Bia was the first performer of the three that night to tweet she was safe. The original tweet has since been deleted and replaced with the following:

