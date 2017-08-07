Beyonce Writes Foreword to Upcoming 'Prince: A Private View' Photo Book

A collection of photographs from the late Prince will include some words from none other than Beyoncé Knowles.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Prince: A Private View, will feature the works of Prince's longtime friend and photographer Afshin Shahidi, and begins with a foreword by Knowles.

"Truth be told, the word 'icon' only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me," the Lemonade singer writes in her introduction.

Shahid was friends with Prince for 20 years and served as his photographer for ten, and the book will reportedly display images that range from the intimate to the staged, showing a breadth of never-before-seen photos.

In a 2012 interview with Giant magazine, Beyoncé remembered the time she shared a stage with Prince at the 2004 Grammys with fondness and awe.



"I was on the stage with Prince?! Are you serious?" she said. "Of course I was terrified to be working with him. Walking into rehearsals, I was just so overwhelmed and nervous and starstruck. We rehearsed every day for an hour for a week, instead of six hours the day before. That was so smart, it was Prince's idea – I guess he knows people are starstruck because he's so amazing. It made me really comfortable, by the time it was time to do it, it was second nature."

The pair ran through an impressive medley of their respective greatest hits, including "Purple Rain," "Baby I'm a Star," "Crazy in Love" and "Let's Go Crazy."

Since their Grammy duet, Beyonce has covered a number of Prince songs in her live shows, including a stunning rendition of "The Beautiful Ones" at Glastonbury in 2011 and a reworking of Prince's "Darling Nikki," which served as a dedication to her "Feeling Myself" collaborator Nicki Minaj in 2015.