Beyonce Pledges to Give Hurricane Harvey Aid to Hometown Houston

Beyoncé has pledged to "help as many" victims of Hurricane Harvey as she can in the aftermath of devastating storm that has unleashed historic flooding in Texas.

In a statement to the Houston Chronicle, the Houston-born singer said, "My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help."

Beyoncé added, "I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor [Rudy Rasmus at St. John's in downtown Houston] to implement a plan to help as many as we can."

The singer's BeyGOOD organization was established in 2013 to deliver philanthropic aid to places in need around the world; the foundation has previously provided sutiable drinking water to places like Flint, Michigan and Burundi in Eastern Africa.

Beyoncé also posted an Instagram tribute to Houston Monday, telling the city they are in her prayers as over 11 trillion gallons of rainwater inundates the area, with more rain expected throughout the week.