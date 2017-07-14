Beyonce Introduces Twins Sir and Rumi in First Official Pic

Beyoncé introduced the world to twins Sir and Rumi Carter in the first official photo of her and Jay-Z's newborns. The singer posted the photo on Instagram with the caption, "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today."

In the photo, a veiled Beyoncé holds the children in front of myriad flowers in a garden.

The photo mirrors the singer's February announcement that she was pregnant with twins, which found her shrouded in a green veil and kneeling in front of flowers. "We would like to share our love and happiness," the Carters wrote at the time. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."



Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

The singer gave birth last month. Less than two weeks after posting her official announcement as well as an underwater maternity shoot, Beyoncé gave a gorgeous, gilded performance at the Grammy Awards, marking her first public appearance since confirming that she was expecting the twins.



Last month, People reported that the names were uncovered in trademark documents filed to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. TMZ also confirmed that the trademark documents had been filed, noting that the same company filed similar papers on behalf of Blue Ivy earlier in the year.