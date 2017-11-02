Beyonce Cast as Nala in Disney's 'Lion King' Remake

Disney's Lion King remake will feature the voices of Beyoncé and Donald Glover in the lead roles (Nala, Simba, respectively). Jon Favreau, who directed the Jungle Book remake, is directing the Lion King movie. The release date is set for June 19, 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Beyoncé last voiced a character in the 2013 animated movie, Epic. Previously, she performed in a variety of movies including Austin Powers in Goldmember, Dreamgirls and Obsessed.



The new Lion King will also feature the voices of notable actors and comedians such as John Oliver (voicing Zazu), Billy Eichner (Timon), Seth Rogan (Pumbaa), Keegan-Michael Key (hyena) and Eric Andrea (Azizi). James Earl Jones, who voiced the lead role of Mufasa in Disney's landmark 1994 original, will reprise his role in the remake.

"It is a director's dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life," Favreau in a statement.