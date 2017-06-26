Watch Xscape's Triumphant Reunion Medley at 2017 BET Awards

Xscape made a triumphant return to music at the 2017 BET Awards with a powerful medley. The R&B vocal group announced their reunion earlier this year and will appear at the 2017 Essence Festival for their first show in nearly two decades.

Seated and in brightly sparkling outfits, the quartet began belting out a trio of their biggest Nineties hits. Starting with "Understanding," each member showed off their unfaltering abilities to belt. They proceeded to sing "Who Can I Run To" and "Just Kickin' It," two singles of theirs that cracked the Top 10 during their height.

Xscape parted ways in 2002 and partially reunited in 2005 before separating once more. Since then, each member has pursued respective solo projects both in and out of the music business. Kandi Burruss and her "No Scrubs" writing partner Tameka "Tiny" Cottle have found success on reality television, with Burruss starring on The Real Housewives of Atlanta while Tiny and her former husband T.I. appearing in The Family Hustle.