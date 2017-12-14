How We Made (and Debated Over) Our Best Songs of 2017 List

Rolling Stone's list of the year's top 50 songs was a group effort, but that doesn't mean there was full consensus on every pick – far from it. On the latest episode of our podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, editorial staffers Rob Sheffield, Chris Weingarten, Sarah Grant and Jon Dolan join host Brian Hiatt to break down – and sometimes argue over – the songs that defined 2017.

In the episode, Sheffield jokes that he'd "donate a kidney" to his fave, Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" (Number 12 on the list) - but he's left cold by Arcade Fire's "Everything Now" (Number 21). Weingarten, meanwhile, can't stand Portugal the Man's "Feel It Still," which he sees as a bad rock version of old Cee-Lo.

The episode also explains how some of lesser-known tracks – from Tove Styrke's pop nugget "Say My Name" to Craig Finn's dark narrative "God in Chicago" – ended up on the list.

