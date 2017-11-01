Best Feel-Good Celebrity Instagrams of 2017 from Beyonce, Selena Gomez and More
Artists, stars love to celebrate – and share – moments with family, friends and fans on and off the stage
More News
Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Justin Timberlake and Khalid are just a few of today's biggest artists and celebrities who love to capture and share their happiest, greatest, most unguarded moments via social media. Whether backstage or at home, here the famous faces in music and beyond who have given fans a glimpse into their busy, fun-filled lives this past year.