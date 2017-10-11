Berry Gordy's Personal Piano Highlights 'Motown Mansion' Auction

Berry Gordy Jr.'s personal piano, Motown Records ephemera and over 600 original 45's from the famed record label's catalog are up for auction as part of a massive estate sale of Detroit's famed "Motown Mansion."

Countless Sixties-era home furnishings – including Gordy's desk, an inscribed goblet from Jermaine Jackson's 1973 wedding, "vintage boomerangs," unseen home movies and slide and a "Motown Collection Barometer" – are also available as part of the Aaron's Estate Sale auction, which takes place from October 12th to the 14th.

"This home is an important part of the fabric of the City of Detroit, and the sale will allow Motown fans from Detroit to Dubai to add a permanent piece to their own collection," said Cynthia F. Reaves, current owner of the Motown Mansion.

"The scope of the collection includes small items as well as impressive collection pieces. I wanted to make this an event that is available to the entire community and at the same time, celebrate the history of what Berry Gordy did for Motown."

Gordy purchased the mansion in 1967 and continued to own the home even after moving to Los Angeles in the early Seventies. Gordy sold the home in 2002, but the "Motown Mansion" preserved the record exec's style and décor.

Smokey Robinson was among the Motown artists that played the estate sale's most notable item – Gordy's Steinway piano – when they visited Gordy's home. Diana Ross and the Jackson 5 also frequently graced the home.

Motown artists like the Four Tops' Duke Fakir, Kim Weston, the Vandellas and more will also be on hand to autograph items from the estate sale this weekend.