Belle and Sebastian aim to "rise above the present day" on their kaleidoscopic new single, "We Were Beautiful." The song, which the Scottish indie-pop band recorded in Glasgow with co-producer Brian McNeill, follows their 2015 LP, Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance.

On the track, singer-songwriter Stuart Murdoch celebrates the concept of a clean slate. "I was blank as I could be, hearing voices telling me/ 'Walk away from everything,'" he sings over a shapeshifting landscape of fuzz bass, electronic percussion and steel-guitar. Halfway through, the tempo downshifts for a woozy bridge before revving back up for a climactic chorus.

Belle and Sebastian have intermittent tour dates book through early October. The trek, which features select shows alongside Andrew Bird or Spoon, includes festival spots at New York City's Panorama and Montreal's Osheaga.

Last year, the band released The Jeepster Singles, a lavish box set compiling all their singles issued on London label Jeepster.