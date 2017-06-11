Beck to Open for U2's Joshua Tree 2017 Tour in September

Beck will serve as U2's special guest this September when the Morning Phase singer opens for the band on seven dates of their Joshua Tree 2017 tour.

On Tuesday, U2 announced that they are extending their trek celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree, with dates in Mexico and South America to follow in October. Beck will serve as opener for the U.S. dates.



The Joshua Tree 2017 Tour has recruited an assortment of big-name opening acts so far as Mumford & Sons, the Lumineers, OneRepublic and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have all served as special guest for U2, who played their first ever North American headlining gig Friday night at Bonnaroo.

Prior to hitting the road with U2, Beck will embark on his own North American tour this summer.

Check out U2's new Joshua Tree 2017 dates with Beck below:

September 3 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

September 5 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

September 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

September 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

September 12 - Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

September 16 - St. Louis, MO @ Dome at America’s Center

September 22 - San Diego, CA @ Qualcomm Stadium