Beck Teases New Album 'Colors' With Punchy Track 'Dear Life'

Beck unveiled a punchy new pop track "Dear Life" from his upcoming album, Colors, out October 13th via Capitol Records.

"Dear Life" arrives with a lyric video directed by Jimmy Turrell, Laura Gorun and Brook Linder with animation from Drew Tyndell and Rhiannon Tyndell. In the clip, strange scenes from real life are mixed with psychedelic animated sequences, though the two are often combined, like a surreal moment where a red-colored figure robs a man on a bridge.

The video's vivid, yet abstract aesthetic complements Beck's oddball lyrics. "With the price they put upon your soul, you can buy it back from the burning ashes of the devil you know," he sings over a jaunty piano, spry guitar and upbeat drums.

"Dear Life" follows previously released Colors tracks "Wow" and "Dreams." Colors marks Beck's 13th album and finds the musician embracing an experimental pop palette after the country-tinged folk of his Grammy-winning 2014 LP, Morning Phase. Beck produced Colors with Greg Kurstin, with the exception of "Wow," which was produced with Cole M.G.N., and "Fix Me," which Beck produced on his own. Colors is available to pre-order digitally and on CD and vinyl.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Beck noted that when Morning Phase won the Grammy for Album of the Year, he and Kurstin were already two years into working on Colors. The musician admitted that Colors probably could've come out sooner, but said the pop sound he was trying to achieve required meticulous attention.



"These are complex songs all trying to do two or three things at once," he said. "It's not retro and not modern. To get everything to sit together so it doesn't sound like a huge mess was quite an undertaking."

Beck is in the middle of a North American solo tour, though he's set to open for U2 during a string of dates starting September 3rd in Detroit and wrapping September 22nd in in San Diego.

Beck Colors Track List

1. "Colors"

2. "7th Heaven"

3. "I'm So Free"

4. "Dear Life"

5. "No Distraction"

6. "Dreams"

7. "Wow"

8. "Up All Night"

9. "Square One"

10. "Fix Me"

