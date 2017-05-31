Beck Plots North American Summer Tour

Beck has announced a brief summer tour. The 11-date trek launches July 9th at the Ride Festival in Telluride, Colorado and concludes August 27th at Portland's Musicfest NW.



Since the release of his Grammy-winning ninth LP, 2014's folky and somber Morning Phase, the singer-songwriter has issued three upbeat singles – "Wow," "Dreams" and "Up All Night" – all of which are slated to appear on his follow-up album, which explores a more "communal, celebratory" vibe inspired by his recent tours.

Beck has tinkered at length with the as-yet-untitled LP, which he originally planned to release last fall. "After the Grammys, we got rid of half of it and started again," he told Rolling Stone. "It took a while for it to find an identity."



In the same interview, the musician discussed his renewed enthusiasm for touring. "I want to have some new things to say," he said. "I'm still filling out the picture. We do 'Where It's At,' and you're like, 'OK, we needed that.' Then you do another one. It's all adding up to a picture."

Beck recently covered Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" for the Danger Mouse-curated Resistance Radio project, a pseudo-soundtrack to dystopian Amazon series The Man in the High Castle.



Beck Summer Tour

July 9 - Telluride, CO @ The Ride Festival

July 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 14 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

August 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

August 17 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

August 19 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Intersteller Rodeo

August 20 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ TCU Place

August 22 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Northern Alberta Jubilee

August 24 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Orpheum

August 25 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

August 27 - Portland, OR @ Musicfest NW