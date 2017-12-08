Beach Boys Unearth Rare Studio, Live Tracks for New 'Sunshine' Sets

The Beach Boys unearthed more archival material, including dozens of previously unreleased songs, with their two new retrospective sets, 1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow 2: The Studio Sessions and Live Sunshine – 1967. The digital audio collections, available to purchase or stream now, follow the June-issued double-LP, 1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow.

All three of the releases document the group's pivotal post-Pet Sounds period – including sessions for Smiley Smile and Wild Honey, the two 1967 albums they recorded after shelving the famously ambitious SMiLE LP. 1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow 2: The Studio Sessions includes 29 studio session recordings, and Live Sunshine – 1967 features 109 live recordings, most of which are previously unreleased.

Highlights from the Studio Sessions set include an a cappella version of "Heroes and Villains," the previously unreleased "Tune L" and outtake "Good News." The live set includes recordings from Hawaii, Detroit, Washington D.C.; White Plains, New York; Pittsburgh and Boston.

The Beach Boys oversaw the creative process for all three collections, which Mark Linett and Alan Boyd co-produced. 1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow included Linett and Boyd's first-ever stereo mix of Wild Honey; the previously unreleased "live" album Lei'd in Hawaii, studio recordings from the Wild Honey and Smiley Smile sessions and concert recordings spanning 1967 to 1970.

The Beach Boys: 1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow 2: The Studio Sessions Track List

All tracks previously unreleased

1. "Heroes And Villains" - A Cappella

2. "Vegetables" - Track And Background Vocals

3. "She's Going Bald" - Track And Background Vocals

4. "Little Pad" - A Cappella

5. "With Me Tonight" - Session Highlight

6. "Wind Chimes" - Track And Background Vocals

7. "Gettin’ Hungry" - Track And Background Vocals

8. "Whistle In" - Track And Background Vocals

9. "Aren't You Glad - Stereo Single Mix

10. "I Was Made To Love Her" - Track And Background Vocals

11. "Country Air" - Track And Background Vocals

12. "Darlin’" - Track And Background Vocals

13. "I'd Love Just Once To See You" - Track And Background Vocals

14. "Here Comes The Night" - A Cappella

15. "Let The Wind Blow" - A Cappella

16. "How She Boogalooed It" - Track And Stereo Last Verse

17. "Lonely Days" - Session Highlight And Track

18. "Time To Get Alone" - Backing Track

19. "Cool Cool Water" - Alternate Mix

20. "Can't Wait Too Long" - Alternative Mix With Tag

21. "Tune L - Session" - Unreleased

22. "Good News" - Outtake

23. "Surfin' - Lei'd In Hawaii / Studio Backing Track

24. "Heroes And Villains" - Lei'd In Hawaii / Studio Version

25. "With A Little Help From My Friends" - Session Highlight And Track With Background Vocals

26. "Barbara Ann" - Lei'd In Hawaii / Studio Backing Track

27. "California Girls" - Lei'd In Hawaii / Studio Stereo Mix

28. "God Only Knows - Lei'd In Hawaii / Studio Stereo Mix

29. "Surfer Girl" - Lei'd In Hawaii / Studio Stereo Mix - Alternate Take

The Beach Boys – Live Sunshine – 1967 Track List

* = track previously released on 1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow / all other tracks previously unreleased

1. "Heroes And Villains" - Rehearsal / Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

2. "God Only Knows" - Rehearsal / Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

3. "Good Vibrations" - Rehearsal / Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

4. "The Letter" - Rehearsal / Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

5. "You're So Good To Me" - Rehearsal / Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

6. "Hawaii - Rehearsal" / Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

7. "All Day All Night" - Rehearsal / Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

8. "California Girls" - Rehearsal Take 1 / Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

9. "Surfin'" - Rehearsal / Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

10. "Sloop John B" - Rehearsal / Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

11. "Wouldn't It Be Nice" - Rehearsal / Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

12. "California Girls" - Rehearsal Take 2 / Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

13. "The Letter" - Rehearsal / Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

14. "Hawaii" - Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

15. "You're So Good To Me" - Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

16. "Surfer Girl" - Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

17. "Surfin'" - Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

18. "Gettin’ Hungry" - Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

19. "Sloop John B" - Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

20. "California Girls" - Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

21. "Wouldn't It Be Nice" - Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

22. "Heroes And Villains" - Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

23. "God Only Knows" - Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

24. "Good Vibrations" - Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

25. "Barbara Ann" - Live In Hawaii / 8/25/67

26. "The Letter" - Rehearsal / Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67

27. "Hawaii" - Rehearsal" / Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67 [new edit & mix]

28. "You're So Good To Me" - Rehearsal / Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67

29. "God Only Knows" - Rehearsal / Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67

30. "Help Me Rhonda" - Rehearsal / Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67

31. "California Girls" - Rehearsal / Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67

32. "Good Vibrations" - Rehearsal / Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67

33. "Heroes And Villains" - Rehearsal / Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67 [new edit & mix]

34. "Their Hearts Were Full Of Spring" - Rehearsal / Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67

35. "The Lord's Prayer" - Rehearsal / Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67

36. "Hawthorne Boulevard" - Instrumental / Live in Honolulu / 1967 *

37. "Hawaii" - Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67

38. "You're So Good To Me" - Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67

39. "Help Me Rhonda" - Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67

40. "California Girls" - Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67

41. "Wouldn't It Be Nice" - Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67

42. "Gettin’ Hungry" - Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67 [new edit & mix]

43. "Surfer Girl" - Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67

44. "Surfin'" - Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67 [new edit & mix]

45. "Sloop John B" - Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67

46. "The Letter" - Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67 [new edit & mix]

47. "God Only Knows" - Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67

48. "Good Vibrations" - Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67

49. "Heroes And Villains" - Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67

50. "Barbara Ann" - Live In Hawaii / 8/26/67

51. "Barbara Ann" - Live In Detroit / 11/17/67

52. "Darlin'" - Live In Detroit / 11/17/67

53. "Country Air" - Live In Detroit / 11/17/67 *

54. "I Get Around" - Live In Detroit / 11/17/67

55. "How She Boogalooed It" - Live In Detroit / 11/17/67 *

56. "Wouldn't It Be Nice" - Live In Detroit / 11/17/67

57. "God Only Knows" - Live In Detroit / 11/17/67

58. "California Girls" - Live In Detroit / 11/17/67

59. "Wild Honey" - Live In Detroit / 11/17/67 *

60. "Graduation Day" - Live In Detroit / 11/17/67

61. "Good Vibrations" - Live In Detroit / 11/17/67

62. "Johnny B. Goode" - Live In Detroit / 11/17/67

63. "Barbara Ann" - Live In Washington, D.C. / 11/19/67

64. "Darlin'" - Live In Washington, D.C. / 11/19/67

65. "I Get Around" - Live In Washington, D.C. / 11/19/67

66. "Surfer Girl" - Live In Washington, D.C. / 11/19/67

67. "Wouldn't It Be Nice" - Live In Washington, D.C. / 11/19/67

68. "God Only Knows" - Live In Washington, D.C. / 11/19/67

69. "California Girls" - Live In Washington, D.C. / 11/19/67 *

70. "Wild Honey" - Live In Washington, D.C. / 11/19/67

71. "Good Vibrations" - Live In Washington, D.C. / 11/19/67

72. "Graduation Day" - Live In Washington, D.C. / 11/19/67 *

73. "Johnny B. Goode" - Live In Washington, D.C. / 11/19/67

74. "Help Me Rhonda" - Live In White Plains, NY / 11/21/67

75. "Barbara Ann" - Live In White Plains, NY / 11/21/67

76. "Darlin'" - Live In White Plains, NY / 11/21/67

77. "Surfer Girl" - Live In White Plains, NY / 11/21/67

78. "Wouldn't It Be Nice" - Live In White Plains, NY / 11/21/67

79. "God Only Knows" - Live In White Plains, NY / 11/21/67

80. "California Girls" - Live In White Plains, NY / 11/21/67

81. "Wild Honey" - Live In White Plains, NY / 11/21/67

82. "Graduation Day" - Live In White Plains, NY / 11/21/67

83. "Good Vibrations" - Live In White Plains, NY / 11/21/67

84. "Help Me Rhonda" - Live In Pittsburgh / 11/22/67

85. "Barbara Ann" - Live In Pittsburgh / 11/22/67

86. "I Get Around" - Live In Pittsburgh / 11/22/67

87. "Darlin'" - Live In Pittsburgh / 11/22/67 *

88. "Surfer Girl" - Live In Pittsburgh / 11/22/67

89. "Wouldn't It Be Nice" - Live In Pittsburgh / 11/22/67

90. "God Only Knows" - Live In Pittsburgh / 11/22/67

91. "California Girls" - Live In Pittsburgh / 11/22/67

92. "Wild Honey" - Live In Pittsburgh / 11/22/67

93. "Good Vibrations" - Live In Pittsburgh / 11/22/67

94. "Johnny B. Goode" - Live In Pittsburgh / 11/22/67

95. "Graduation Day" - Live In Pittsburgh / 11/22/67

96. "Sloop John B" - Live In Pittsburgh / 11/22/67

97. "Help Me Rhonda" - Live In Boston / 11/23/67

98. "Barbara Ann" - Live In Boston / 11/23/67

99. "Darlin'" - Live In Boston / 11/23/67

100. "Surfer Girl" - Live In Boston / 11/23/67

101. "Wouldn't It Be Nice" - Live In Boston / 11/23/67

102. "God Only Knows" - Live In Boston / 11/23/67

103. "California Girls" - Live In Boston / 11/23/67

104. "Wild Honey" - Live In Boston / 11/23/67

105. "Good Vibrations" - Live In Boston / 11/23/67

106. "I Get Around" - Live In Boston / 11/23/67 *

107. "Sloop John B" - Live In Boston / 11/23/67

108. "Graduation Day" - Live In Boston / 11/23/67

109. "Johnny B. Goode" - Live In Boston / 11/23/67