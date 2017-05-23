Beach Boys Unearth Rare Songs for 'Sunshine Tomorrow' Set

The Beach Boys have unearthed rarities and unreleased tracks from their post-Pet Sounds era for a new two-disc box set, 1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow, which arrives June 30th via Capitol/UMe.

Sunshine Tomorrow culls recordings from the sessions that produced Smiley Smile and Wild Honey, the Beach Boys' two 1967 albums, which they began after shelving the famously unfinished Smile. A 180-gram vinyl edition of Wild Honey will also be released June 30th to mark the album's 50th anniversary.

Disc one of Sunshine Tomorrow will feature an array of previously unreleased alternate takes and highlights from the Wild Honey sessions, which took place in September and November of 1967. Producers Mark Linett and Alan Boyd have also produced the first stereo mix of Wild Honey for the new box set, which also includes several unreleased live recordings from 1967.

Along with Smiley Smile alternate takes, disc two of Sunshine Tomorrow boasts the Beach Boys' previously unreleased "live" album, Lei'd in Hawaii. In August 1967, the band recorded two concerts and rehearsals in Honolulu, but after deciding the tapes were unusable, re-recorded a live in-studio set at Wally Heider Recording in Hollywood. While those recordings were completed and mixed, a canned audience track was never added and the project was ultimately scrapped. However, those sessions would inspire the Beach Boys to begin working on Wild Honey.

Lei'd in Hawaii boasts live in-studio renditions of songs from across the Beach Boys' catalog, as well as songs that would later appear on Wild Honey. Disc two of the Sunshine Tomorrow set also includes a handful of tracks from the original Honolulu recordings, as well as previously unreleased live material recorded in Washington D.C. and Boston in November 1967.

1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow Track List

Disc 1

Wild Honey (Stereo)

(New stereo mix, except as noted *. Recorded September 15 to November 15, 1967 at Brian Wilson’s house and at Wally Heider Recording in Hollywood, California)

1. Wild Honey

2. Aren't You Glad

3. I Was Made To Love Her

4. Country Air

5. A Thing Or Two

6. Darlin’

7. I'd Love Just Once To See You

8. Here Comes The Night

9. Let The Wind Blow

10. How She Boogalooed It

11. Mama Says* (Original Mono Mix)

Wild Honey Sessions: September - November 1967 (Previously Unreleased)



12. Lonely Days (Alternate Version)

13. Cool Cool Water (Alternate Early Version)

14. Time To Get Alone (Alternate Early Version)

15. Can't Wait Too Long (Alternate Early Version)

16. I'd Love Just Once To See You (Alternate Version)

17. I Was Made To Love Her (Vocal Insert Session)

18. I Was Made To Love Her (Long Version)

19. Hide Go Seek

20. Honey Get Home

21. Wild Honey (Session Highlights)

22. Aren't You Glad (Session Highlights)

23. A Thing Or Two (Track And Backing Vocals)

24. Darlin’ (Session Highlights)

25. Let The Wind Blow (Session Highlights)



Wild Honey Live: 1967 - 1970 (Previously Unreleased)



26. Wild Honey (Live) - recorded in Detroit, November 17, 1967

27. Country Air (Live) - recorded in Detroit, November 17, 1967

28. Darlin’ (Live) - recorded in Pittsburgh, November 22, 1967

29. How She Boogalooed It (Live)- recorded in Detroit, November 17, 1967

30. Aren’t You Glad (Live) - recorded in 1970, location unknown

31. Mama Says (Session Highlights)

(Previously unreleased vocal session highlights. Recorded at Wally Heider Recording, November 1967)

Disc 2

Smiley Smile Sessions: June - July 1967 (Previously Unreleased)



(Recorded June and July 1967 at Brian Wilson’s house, Western Recorders, SRS, and/or Columbia Studios, except as noted *)

1. Heroes And Villains (Single Version Backing Track)

2. Vegetables (Long Version)

3. Fall Breaks And Back To Winter (Alternate Mix)

4. Wind Chimes (Alternate Tag Section)

5. Wonderful (Backing Track)

6. With Me Tonight (Alternate Version With Session Intro)

7. Little Pad (Backing Track)

8. All Day All Night (Whistle In) (Alternate Version 1)

9. All Day All Night (Whistle In) (Alternate Version 2)

10. Untitled (Redwood) *

(Previously unreleased instrumental fragment. Studio and exact recording date unknown. Discovered in tape box labeled “Redwood”)

Lei'd In Hawaii "Live" Album: September 1967 (Previously Unreleased)



(Recorded September 11, 1967 at Wally Heider Recording in Hollywood, CA, with additional recording September 29, 1967 (except as noted *). Original mono mixes from assembled master ½” reel, dated September 29, 1967, discovered in the Brother Records Archives.)

11. Fred Vail Intro

12. The Letter

13. You're So Good To Me

14. Help Me, Rhonda

15. California Girls

16. Surfer Gir

17. Sloop John B

18. With A Little Help From My Friends * (Recorded at Brian Wilson’s house, September 23, 1967)

19. Their Hearts Were Full Of Spring * (Recorded during rehearsal, August 26, 1967, Honolulu, Hawaii)

20. God Only Knows

21. Good Vibrations

22. Game Of Love

23. The Letter (Alternate Take)

24. With A Little Help From My Friends (Stereo Mix)

Live In Hawaii: August 1967 (Previously Unreleased)



(The Beach Boys recorded two complete concerts and rehearsals in Honolulu on August 25 and 26, 1967. Brian Wilson rejoined the group onstage for these shows; Bruce Johnston was not present. The following tracks derive from the original 1” 8-track master reels discovered in the Brother Records Archives.)

25. Hawthorne Boulevard

26. Surfin'

27. Gettin’ Hungry

28. Hawaii (Rehearsal Take)

29. Heroes And Villains (Rehearsal)



Thanksgiving Tour 1967: Live In Washington, D.C. & Boston (Previously Unreleased)



(The touring Beach Boys - Mike, Carl, Dennis, Al, and Bruce – embarked on a Thanksgiving Tour immediately after delivering the finished Wild Honey album to Capitol Records. For this tour, the band was augmented by Ron Brown on bass and Daryl Dragon on keyboards.)

30. California Girls (Live) - recorded in Washington, DC, November 19, 1967

31. Graduation Day (Live) - recorded in Washington, DC, November 19, 1967

32. I Get Around (Live) - recorded in Boston, November 23, 1967

Additional 1967 Studio Recordings (Previously Unreleased)

33. Surf’s Up (1967 Version) (Recorded during the Wild Honey sessions in November 1967)

34. Surfer Girl (1967 A Capella Mix) (Previously unreleased mix of Lei’d In Hawaii take from the Wally Heider Recording sessions in September 1967)