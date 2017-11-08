Barry Gibb Developing Bee Gees Musical

A Bee Gees musical is in the works, with Universal Theatrical Group securing rights to the legendary band's life story and music. Singer Barry Gibb, the group's only surviving member, will executive produce the as-yet-untitled project.

Related Remembering The Bee Gees' Maurice Gibb Their brotherly love and musical savvy turned the beat around to disco, and without Maurice it just won't be the same

UTG, Universal's live theater division, secured rights to the musical with Barry Gibb, Yvonne Gibb (wife of the late Maurice Gibb until the singer's 2003 death) and the estate of Robin Gibb (who died in 2012). In a statement, Barry Gibb called the project a "wonderful opportunity" for his family.

"I'm personally very excited to be a part of the creative process along with Yvonne and Dwina," he said. "It's another adventure for us and a chance to throw the spotlight on all my brothers and finally the real story of us will be told. It's an honor to be working alongside the people I most respect. I can't wait to get started!" Universal has yet to reveal the project's full creative team, production timeline or performance location.

The Bee Gees, who formed in 1958, evolved through many stylistic changes in their decades-long run. Their early releases explored beat and psychedelic pop before their commercial peak in the late Seventies as figureheads of the disco era, epitomized by their string of ubiquitous hits, including "Stayin' Alive," "Night Fever" and "How Deep Is You Love," on 1977's Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.



In February, Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, Andra Day and Tori Kelly united for an all-star Bee Gees tribute at the Grammy Awards, marking Saturday Night Fever's 40th anniversary.