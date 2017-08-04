Bandcamp Donating Today's Profits to Help Trans Community

Following Donald Trump's plan to ban transgender individuals from the military, Bandcamp announced that they would donate all of its profits Friday to a nonprofit LGBTQ organization.

Related Trump's Trans Military Ban: What You Need to Know Trump's surprise announcement on Twitter Wednesday was as confusing as it was devastating

"We support our LGBT+ users and staff, and we stand against any person or group that would see them further marginalized," Bandcamp said in a July 31st announcement.

"This includes the current U.S. administration, and its recent capricious declaration that transgender troops will no longer be able to serve in the military. That this announcement was motivated in part to help fund the border wall exposes it as part of the administration's cynical, discriminatory agenda."

The fundraiser follows a similar benefit Bandcamp staged in January following Trump's planned immigration band; that fundraiser collected nearly $1 million for the ACLU, with the music distributor contributing $120,000 and many Bandcamp-associated artists adding $880,000, NPR reports.

This time around, Bandcamp will donate its earnings to Oakland, California's Transgender Law Center.

Additionally, Bandcamp provided a list of transgender artists whose work appears on the music distribution site.