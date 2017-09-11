Avicii Documentary 'True Stories' Chronicles DJ's Stage Retirement

Avicii: True Stories, a new documentary about the arena-packing Swedish DJ, chronicles his explosive rise to fame and surprising decision to retire from live performances in 2016. The film will premiere worldwide with a one-night-only theater screening on October 26th. Full information is available at the doc's official website.

In tracing the EDM giant's wild career arc, director Levan Tsikurishvili blends fly-on-the-wall footage and interviews, including appearances from Coldplay's Chris Martin, Chic's Nile Rodgers, David Guetta and Wyclef Jean. As previewed in the film's new trailer, Tsikurishvili showcases Avicii's studio craftsmanship, collaborative spirit and stage prowess – but also the health issues and discomfort in the spotlight that pushed the DJ into an unexpected concert curtain call.

"I was having the time of my life," Avicii reflects in the clip, which includes high praise from Martin ("You're so talented, man") and Jean ("He's doing this as Bach did what he did"). But the "Levels" producer admits during a radio interview that he was overwhelmed by the onslaught of fame. "I don't really like being the center of attention," he says. "That's the thing, that's what makes it so weird."

Tsikurishvili followed the DJ for over four years to create True Stories, aiming to create a "brutally honest" film about Tim Bergling, the real man behind the Avicii moniker. "Everybody knows Avicii, but very few people know Tim," the director said. "I think this documentary really shows Tim’s struggle and strength of character. Being a worldwide superstar artist is not as easy as it looks on Instagram."

Screenings of Avicii: True Stories will be followed by a 30-minute concert film documenting Avicii's final show, which took place August 28th, 2016 in Ibiza, Spain.