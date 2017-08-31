Art Garfunkel Details Memoir Book Tour in Fall

Art Garfunkel will embark on a book tour this fall in support of his forthcoming memoir, What Is It All But Luminous: Notes From an Underground Man, which will be published September 26th.



Related Art Garfunkel Lashes Out at Paul Simon in New Interview Singer accuses his former partner of having Napoleonic complex, preventing reunion tour

The trek begins September 25th in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, while the musician will be in New York City for the book's official release on the 26th. The tour includes stops in Washington D.C., Dallas, Seattle, San Francisco and more before wrapping October 15th in Miami. Tickets and additional venue information are available on Garfunkel's website.

What Is It All But Luminous finds Garfunkel chronicling his boyhood in Queens, meeting Paul Simon in school and recording their first hit together, "Hey Schoolgirl," at age 16 under the name Tom and Jerry. The book also delves into Garfunkel's fruitful and fraught friendship with Simon and their remarkable music career together, as well as his solo career, work as an actor, getting his masters in mathematics, nearly losing his voice and gaining it back.

Along with the book tour, Garfunkel has several concerts planned for this fall as he continues his "In Close-Up" world tour. The trek includes a two-night stand at City Winery in Chicago September 11th and 12th, two nights at City Winery in Boston October 26th and 27th, as well as a gig at the Stadium Theater PAC in Woonsocket, Rhode Island October 28th. Garfunkel will tour Japan in November, while he already has another North American leg scheduled for 2018.

Art Garfunkel Book Tour Dates





September 25th – Doylestown, PA @ Doylestown Books at Holicong Middle SchoolSeptember 26th – New York, NY @ Barnes & Noble MidtownSeptember 27th – Cambridge, MA @ Brattle TheaterSeptember 28th – New York, NY @ 92nd Street Y with Barnes & NobleOctober 2nd – Washington D.C. @ Politics & Prose at St. Paul's ChurchOctober 4th – Dallas, TX @ Highland Park Public LibraryOctober 6th – St. Louis, MO @ Friends of the St. Louis County Library Foundation Author SeriesOctober 9th – Seattle, WA @ Seattle Theatre Group with Elliott Bay Bookstore at the Neptune TheatreOctober 11th – San Francisco, CA @ Commonwealth Club at the Castro TheaterOctober 13th – Los Angeles, CA @ Scripps Institute at Grand PerformancesOctober 15th – Miami, FL @ Books & Books at Chapman Conference Center