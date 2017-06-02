Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert: How and Where to Watch

Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert is set to be a global event. The show, which will kick off on Sunday, June 4th, at 7 p.m. U.K. time/2 p.m. ET, will feature a litany of big names like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Usher, Pharrell Williams, and be aired on networks in 38 countries across five continents.

Grande first announced her Manchester show on Monday, May 29th, one week after an attack at her show killed 22 people and wounded dozens more on May 22th. The benefit concert, called "One Love Manchester," will donate all net proceeds to the victims and families who were affected by the attack.

In an open letter that she posted to her social media accounts days after the attack, Grande urged her fans to not be deterred from live concerts and music events and emphasized the importance of music as a way to unite differences.

"I don't want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans," she wrote, adding, "Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. so that is what it will continue to do for us."

Manchester One Love will be broadcast live on Freeform (formerly ABC Family) at 2 p.m. ET, and ABC will air a one-hour highlight special following the NBA finals. BBC TV and radio and Capital Radio Networks will air the show live in the U.K., and the show will also be available to watch on demand via BBC iPlayer.

While tickets to the show at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Grounds were sold out within minutes online, anyone who was in attendance at her original Manchester concert on May 22 is eligible to receive free tickets through an online registration form.

Check back at Rolling Stone on Sunday and Monday for highlights, photos and a roundup from the special evening.