Ariana Grande Enlists Justin Bieber, Katy Perry for Manchester Concert

Ariana Grande has tapped Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay and Pharrell for her concert benefiting the victims of the May 22nd terror attack outside her show in Manchester, England, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The concert will take place June 4th at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the British Red Cross and an emergency fund set up in the wake of the attack. Tickets will go on sale June 1st via Ticketmaster, while those who were at Grande's Manchester Arena show can register for tickets via the benefit's website.

Grande announced her plans to return to Manchester in a note posted to Twitter last Friday. "Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously that we did before," she wrote. "I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families."

Following the attack, Grande canceled several dates on her European tour, but she's expected to resume her trek after the Manchester benefit show June 7th in Paris.

Along with Grande's benefit concert, Manchester native Liam Gallagher will stage a concert May 30th in his hometown to raise money for the British Red Cross. The show also marks the Oasis singer's first solo gig in the U.K.

The Manchester attack left 22 dead and at least 60 injured. The bomber was identified as Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old British Man of Libyan descent. Police are still investigating Abedi's network and have arrested 14 people in connection with the bombing over the past week.