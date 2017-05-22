Ariana Grande Concert Ends With Reported Explosions, 'Multiple Fatalities'

Ariana Grande's concert at England's Manchester Arena ended in a mass emergency evacuation after reports of explosions, the Daily Mail reports. Emergency services are currently responding, according to Greater Manchester Police department.

Related Ariana Grande: 'Sexuality in Art Not Invitation for Disrespect' Singer follows up previous message detailing crude incident with fan of boyfriend Mac Miller objectifying her

"There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured," Manchester police said in an official statement after the concert. Police are telling everyone to avoid the area so first responders can work. Details of a casualty bureau will follow.



Details of a casualty bureau for incident at Manchester Arena will be shared as soon as available. Please stay away from the area — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

"Ariana is okay. We are further investigating what happened," a Universal Music rep told Rolling Stone.

Audience members claim the first explosion occurred after Grande's last song at roughly 10:40 p.m. "Suddenly everybody started screaming and running for the exit ... We could hear the police and ambulance sirens. It was terrifying," a concertgoer told MailOnline. "There were thousands of people trying to get out at once. They were all screaming and crying. The whole place smelt smoky and burnt."

"We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming," concertgoer Catherine Macfarlane told Reuters. "It was a huge explosion -- you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out."

Joel Goodman/London News Pictures/Zuma

22-year-old Majid Khan told The Independent: "I and my sister, along with a lot of others were seeing Ariana Grande perform at Manchester Arena, and we were all exiting the venue when around 10:40, 10:45pm-ish, a huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena ... It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit Trinity Way and that was blocked so everyone was just running to any exit they could find as quickly as they could."



A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. More details to follow..."



The Manchester Arena is the United Kingdom's largest indoor venue and second-largest in Europe with a capacity of 21,000. The venue is located in Manchester, about three hours north of London.



Grande, the 23-year-old pop singer, was in the midst of her international tour supporting her 2016 album, Dangerous Woman.



This is a developing story.



New video shows mass panic as fans flee Ariana Grande concert at the #Manchester Arena after 2 explosions.pic.twitter.com/gufS5r7tRj — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) May 22, 2017

Chaos following explosions at Ariana Grande's concert @ Manchester Arena.

pic.twitter.com/SLB7qk6rVI — E (@esheikh_) May 22, 2017

Me and a friend trying to exit Manchester Arena while the staff were telling everyone to keep calm and not run #scary #arianagrande pic.twitter.com/r9GFZpOe4D — cling clang (@butterywig101) May 22, 2017

well... ariana grande concert manchester pic.twitter.com/It2vnPsWPz — c h a r :tulip: (@charlottefa1ry) May 22, 2017