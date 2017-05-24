Ariana Grande Cancels Upcoming Shows After Manchester Attack

Ariana Grande officially canceled seven upcoming dates on the European leg of her tour following the terror attack outside the Manchester Arena that killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Grande's tour had been suspended immediately following the attack. The pop singer's management now confirms that all dates through June 5th have been canceled.

"Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman Tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost," Grande's reps said in a statement (via Entertainment Weekly).



"We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together."

Grande was scheduled to perform two concerts at London's O2 Arena during the same week as the attack. Those shows are canceled. Five more shows – May 28th in Antwerp, May 31st and June 1st in Lodz, Poland, June 3rd in Frankfurt and June 5th in Zurich – are also canceled.

As of press time, Grande's next date is June 7th at Paris' AccorHotels Arena, one of six concerts remaining on her European itinerary. From there, Grande is scheduled for a nine-date trek through South America and Mexico on June 29th, followed by tours of Southeast Asia and Australia.

Following the tragedy in Manchester, the singer tweeted, "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words." Grande reportedly returned to her home in Boca Raton, Florida in the aftermath of the attack.