Watch Aretha Franklin, Patti Smith Talk Clive Davis in New Doc Trailer

Apple Music unveiled the first trailer for Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives, the streaming service's exclusive documentary about the legendary music mogul.

Related Six Things You Didn't Know About Clive Davis From bonding with Jerry Garcia over tic-tac-toe to standing behind Whitney Houston in her darkest days, the iconic record exec and producer opens up in his sequel memoir

Through archival footage and interviews with dozens of the marquee acts that Davis discovered and cultivated, The Soundtrack of Our Lives paints a visual portrait of "the greatest record man of all time," as Aretha Franklin calls him in the trailer. Franklin previously honored Davis at the film's Tribeca Film Festival premiere.

Paul Simon, Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, Puff Daddy, L.A. Reid, Patti Smith and Alicia Keys are among the artists and music industry titans interviewed for the documentary, which "catalogues [Davis'] life and successes, from his miraculous start at Columbia Records through his trailblazing work at Arista Records and J Records."

As evidenced by the trailer, Davis' close relationship with Whitney Houston is also examined. "Clive really has a weakness for artists. It all stems from that authentic love of music," Patti Smith said of Davis.

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives comes to Apple Music on October 3rd. Prior to that, the documentary will have a limited theatrical run starting September 27th.