Arcade Fire Preview New Album, Tour With Euphoric 'Everything Now'

Arcade Fire unveiled a radiant new song, "Everything Now," the title track from their upcoming fifth album, out July 28th via Columbia. The band will also embark on a massive North American tour this fall.

"Everything Now" is a steady-stepping disco rocker packed with plenty of Arcade Fire tricks, from bubbling bass and stadium-sized guitars, to background vocal chants, sweeping strings, a sprightly flute and a delightfully ABBA-esque piano melody. "Turn the speakers up till they break," Win Butler sings. "Cause every time you smile it's a fake/ Stop pretending you've got everything now."

Arcade Fire also shared a music video for "Everything Now," which opens with a snippet of another new song. The Sacred Egg-directed clip finds the band performing the track in a sparsely populated desert town where all the storefronts say "Everything Now" and children are left to roam the gorgeous but eerily barren landscape.

Everything Now is available to pre-order via a new Arcade Fire e-store that also bears the album's title. The record will be available digitally, as well as on CD, cassette and vinyl. Physical copies will come with one of 20 artwork variations with the record's title in a different language. A limited edition "Night" package will also be available with CD and colored vinyl.



Everything Now follows Arcade Fire's 2013 album Reflektor. The band recorded the new LP at Boombox Studios in New Orleans, Sonovox Studios in Montreal and Gang Recording Studio in Paris. Arcade Fire produced Everything Now with Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter and former Pulp bassist Steve Mackey, while previous collaborator Markus Dravs (The Suburbs) is listed as a co-producer

Arcade Fire will embark on the first leg of their Infinite Content tour in support of Everything Now beginning September 5th at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec. The tour wraps November 3rd at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto. Tickets will go on sale June 9th at 10 a.m. local time. Additional dates will be announced with more information available on the group's website.

Arcade Fire North American Tour

September 5 - Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

September 6 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

September 9 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

September 12 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 15 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 16 - Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

September 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 21 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

September 22 - Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome

September 23 - Miami, FL @ Watsco Center at the University of Miami

September 26 - New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

September 27 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

September 28 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 11 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

October 12 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

October 14 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

October 15 - Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

October 17 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

October 18 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

October 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

October 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

October 25 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

October 27 - Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

October 29 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 30 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

November 1 - Windsor, ON @ Windsor Credit Family Union Centre

November 3 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre