Arcade Fire Preview New Album, Tour With Euphoric 'Everything Now'

Arcade Fire unveiled a radiant new song, "Everything Now," the title track from their upcoming fifth album, out July 28th via Columbia. The band will also embark on a massive North American tour this fall.
"Everything Now" is a steady-stepping disco rocker packed with plenty of Arcade Fire tricks, from bubbling bass and stadium-sized guitars, to background vocal chants, sweeping strings, a sprightly flute and a delightfully ABBA-esque piano melody. "Turn the speakers up till they break," Win Butler sings. "Cause every time you smile it's a fake/ Stop pretending you've got everything now."
Arcade Fire also shared a music video for "Everything Now," which opens with a snippet of another new song. The Sacred Egg-directed clip finds the band performing the track in a sparsely populated desert town where all the storefronts say "Everything Now" and children are left to roam the gorgeous but eerily barren landscape.
Everything Now is available to pre-order via a new Arcade Fire e-store that also bears the album's title. The record will be available digitally, as well as on CD, cassette and vinyl. Physical copies will come with one of 20 artwork variations with the record's title in a different language. A limited edition "Night" package will also be available with CD and colored vinyl.
Everything Now follows Arcade Fire's 2013 album Reflektor. The band recorded the new LP at Boombox Studios in New Orleans, Sonovox Studios in Montreal and Gang Recording Studio in Paris. Arcade Fire produced Everything Now with Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter and former Pulp bassist Steve Mackey, while previous collaborator Markus Dravs (The Suburbs) is listed as a co-producer
Arcade Fire will embark on the first leg of their Infinite Content tour in support of Everything Now beginning September 5th at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec. The tour wraps November 3rd at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto. Tickets will go on sale June 9th at 10 a.m. local time. Additional dates will be announced with more information available on the group's website.
Arcade Fire North American Tour
September 5 - Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
September 6 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
September 9 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
September 12 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
September 15 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
September 16 - Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
September 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
September 21 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
September 22 - Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome
September 23 - Miami, FL @ Watsco Center at the University of Miami
September 26 - New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
September 27 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
September 28 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 11 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
October 12 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
October 14 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
October 15 - Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
October 17 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
October 18 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
October 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
October 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
October 25 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
October 27 - Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
October 29 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
October 30 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
November 1 - Windsor, ON @ Windsor Credit Family Union Centre
November 3 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre