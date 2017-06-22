Arcade Fire Spoof 'Pop-Up Video' in Meta 'Creature Comfort' Clip

Arcade Fire provide some wild factoids about their "Creature Comfort" video in a new clip parodying VH1's classic Pop-Up Video show. The new "Official Official Video" arrives a week after the original "Creature Comfort" clip via Arcade Fire's "content division" Everything Now, also the title of their forthcoming new album.

The new "Creature Comfort" clip comprises the same Tarik Mikou-directed footage as the original, though now it's peppered with bogus and goofy annotations about the video, the band and other assorted oddities. Among the highlights are, "To get himself psyched up for this performance, singer Win Butler had dialogue from Rocky III pumped in to his earpiece," "Their first gig was at a Christian music festival called 'Christ This Is Fun,'" and "The keytar was invented in 1453 … over 200 years before the invention of the piano!"

Capping off the meta ridiculousness of the new "Creature Comfort" clip is a YouTube "Skip Ad" button embedded in the corner throughout the video.

Arcade Fire will release Everything Now July 28th. The album marks the group's first in four years, following 2013's Reflektor. Along with "Creature Comfort" the band has shared the album's title track. Arcade Fire will embark on a North American tour in support of Everything Now September 5th in Quebec City, Canada.

