Andrew W.K. Plots First New LP in Nine Years

Andrew W.K. will release his first studio album in nine years on March 2nd, 2018 via Sony.

"I'm going for the sound of pure, unadulterated power," the musician/motivational speaker/longtime party champion said in a statement. "Every emotion, every thought, every experience, every sensation, every fear, every joy, every clarity, every confusion, every up, every down… all extruded and concentrated into one thick syrup of super life-force feeling, and then psychically amplified by the celebratory spirit of glorious partying."

The label has yet to announce a title or track list for the album, which follows two experimental projects from 2009: 55 Cadillac, a set of improvisational piano tracks, and covers set Gundam Rock, featuring reworked material from the Japanese anime series Gundam.

Based on the singer's description, the new record will align closely with the exuberant hard-rock spirit of early LPs like 2001's I Get Wet and 2003's The Wolf.

The performer's recent studio output has been minimal: He released the Japan-only "Party All Goddamn Night" EP in 2011, and he flirted with the EDM world with last year's bass-heavy single "Party Til We Die." He issued his most recent album of original rock material, Close Calls With Brick Walls, in 2006.

W.K. launched the Party Never Dies Tour Sunday at Chicago's Riot Fest. The trek, which includes a run of April 2018 U.K. gigs, continues September 18th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.