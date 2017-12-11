Alice in Chains Plot Headlining 2018 Tour

Alice in Chains announced a headlining 2018 North American tour, with initial dates spanning April 28th in Boston through May 19th in Philadelphia. Ticket information is available at the band's website.

The alt-metal quartet recently started recording their sixth LP in their native Seattle with producer Nick Raskulinecz (Rush, Foo Fighters, Mastodon), who helmed the band's previous two albums – including their most recent, 2013's The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here. During a summer appearance on the "Let There Be Talk" podcast, bassist Mike Inez emphasized the importance of returning home for the sessions.

"The last two [albums] were [recorded] in L.A., and they were cool," he said. "I just feel in 2017, it's time for Alice in Chains to go back to Seattle – drink that water, breathe that air. My Heart family's up there. There's just such a history – every street corner for us is a memory; crazy shit happened or some beautiful stuff. Seattle's a really special place, especially this time of year. It's the best."

Two Alice in Chains rarities – live versions of their 1992 hit "Would?" and 1990's "It Ain't Like That" – appear on a recently issued deluxe edition of the Singles soundtrack. Last year, the band contributed a grandiose cover of Rush's 2112 ballad "Tears" for the album's 40th anniversary reissue.



Alice in Chains Tour Dates

April 28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

April 30 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

May 1 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

May 3 – Washington DC @ Anthem

May 4 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

May 7 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

May 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

May 15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

May 16 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

May 18 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

May 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ WMMR BBQ