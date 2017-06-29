Adele: 'I Don't Know If I'll Ever Tour Again'

Adele suggested she might stop touring in a handwritten note inserted into the programs handed out at her final run of shows at Wembley Stadium in London. "I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home," the singer said.

A photo of the note was posted to the Instagram of an Adele fan account. In it, the singer detailed her lengthy 25 trek, which has spanned 15 months and taken her through North America, the U.K., Ireland, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. In all, Adele will have played 123 shows after she wraps her Wembley run July 2nd.



"Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well," Adele said. "I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! … It has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favorite artist have had on me live."

Adele closed the note with a gracious thank you to her fans for all their "ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life."

Adele released 25 in November 2015, four years after her acclaimed breakout 21. Upon its release, 25 shattered 'NSync's long-standing single-week U.S. album sales record, selling 3.38 million copies in its first week compared to the 2.42 million copies the pop group sold of No Strings Attached. Adele would go on to win a slew of awards for the record, including Album of the Year at the Grammys and Record and Song of the Year for its first single, "Hello."