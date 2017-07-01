Adele Cancels Remainder of Tour After Damaging Vocal Cords

Adele has canceled the remaining two dates of her massive world tour – a pair of shows this weekend at London's Wembley Stadium – after damaging her vocal cords.

"To say I'm heartbroken would be a complete understatement," Adele wrote in a Twitter statement Friday.

"I'm already maxed out on steroids and aids for my voice. I've considered doing Saturday night's show but it's highly unlikely I'd even make it through the set and I simply can't crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way."

The singer's 123-date tour in support of her 2015 LP 25 was set to conclude with a four-night stand at Wembley Stadium. However, following the first two shows – which Adele called "the biggest and best shows of my life" – the singer "struggled vocally" and had to "push a lot harder than I normally do."

Adele visited a throat doctor who found damage to her vocal cords; "on medical advice," the singer was told not to perform this weekend, although she "even considered miming" in order to keep her obligations.

"I have changed my life drastically in every way to make sure I got through this tour that started at the beginning of last year," Adele wrote. "To not be able to finish it, is something I'm really struggling to come to terms with."

Adele, who previously underwent vocal cord surgery in October 2011, added that she hopes to reschedule the two shows in the future, but if she can't, refunds will be available.

The cancelled Wembley dates come just a day after Adele hinted that she may not tour again following the 25 jaunt.

Read Adele's entire note to fans below: