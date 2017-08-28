Trending

Adam Levine Slams 'Utterly Horrible' MTV VMAs

Maroon 5 lead singer has history of tension with awards show, which dates back to 2011

Adam Levine's history of tension with MTV VMAs dates back to 2011. Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Adam Levine wasn't pleased with the MTV VMAs Sunday night, and had no problem calling out the awards show via Twitter, reigniting his longstanding, turbulent relationship with the TV network.

Levine seemed to be in good spirits toward the beginning of the evening, tweeting for fans to vote for newcomer Julia Michaels in the Best New Artist category. When Michaels actually performed onstage, however, she was cut off prematurely during the MTV telecast, and Levine's tone changed.

Levine's wife, model Behati Prinsloo, also took to Twitter to complain about MTV's abrupt cut away from the performance.

The Maroon 5 lead singer first bashed the network and the awards show on Twitter in 2011, tweeting, "The VMA's. One day a year when MTV pretends to still care about music. I'm drawing a line in the sand. Fuck you VMA's."

Two years later, in 2013, he tweeted that "the VMA's seriously used to be so awesome."

Then, in 2014, he told USA Today that he felt unwelcome by the VMAs, since it had taken the band a decade to be invited back to play the event after winning Best New Artist in 2004. 

"For many years, we felt like the uninvited dinner guests, but after much persistence and perhaps a little too much mouthing off, they seemed to have changed their minds," Levine said at the time. Maroon 5 performed that year. "So thank you, MTV."

But in 2015, Levine was back to bashing the VMAs, slamming the awards show early on in the evening.