Adam Levine Slams 'Utterly Horrible' MTV VMAs

Adam Levine wasn't pleased with the MTV VMAs Sunday night, and had no problem calling out the awards show via Twitter, reigniting his longstanding, turbulent relationship with the TV network.

Levine seemed to be in good spirits toward the beginning of the evening, tweeting for fans to vote for newcomer Julia Michaels in the Best New Artist category. When Michaels actually performed onstage, however, she was cut off prematurely during the MTV telecast, and Levine's tone changed.

It's always exciting to see how utterly horrible the VMAs will be. They really delivered so far this year. #HOLYFUCK — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) August 28, 2017

Julia Michaels gets cut off while she's singing and Lorde gets to NOT sing her whole song — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) August 28, 2017

Levine's wife, model Behati Prinsloo, also took to Twitter to complain about MTV's abrupt cut away from the performance.



Wow @vmas thanks for talking over then cutting to commercial half way through #juliamichaels performance. #votejuliamichaels — Behati Prinsloo (@BeePrinsloo) August 28, 2017

The Maroon 5 lead singer first bashed the network and the awards show on Twitter in 2011, tweeting, "The VMA's. One day a year when MTV pretends to still care about music. I'm drawing a line in the sand. Fuck you VMA's."



Two years later, in 2013, he tweeted that "the VMA's seriously used to be so awesome."

Then, in 2014, he told USA Today that he felt unwelcome by the VMAs, since it had taken the band a decade to be invited back to play the event after winning Best New Artist in 2004.

"For many years, we felt like the uninvited dinner guests, but after much persistence and perhaps a little too much mouthing off, they seemed to have changed their minds," Levine said at the time. Maroon 5 performed that year. "So thank you, MTV."

But in 2015, Levine was back to bashing the VMAs, slamming the awards show early on in the evening.