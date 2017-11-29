Watch Adam Levine Cover Fleetwood Mac's 'Go Your Own Way' on 'The Voice'

Adam Levine recruited his Voice team members Adam Cunningham and Addison Agen for a raw, exuberant cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Go Your Own Way."

Related 'The Voice': 10 Best Blind Auditions From Sundance Head to Cassadee Pope Ahead of the NBC singing competition's 13th season, here are the performances that made coaches spin around

The Maroon 5 singer fronted the group on the Rumorus hit: singing, playing a palm-muted electric guitar riff and even teasing a portion of Lindsey Buckingham's fiery guitar solo. The Team Adam members alternated leads, with Cunningham rebounding after flubbing the timing on the second verse. On the chorus, the duo added harmonies to recreate the band's signature vocal blend.

Elsewhere on The Voice, Blake Shelton teamed with fellow coach Jennifer Hudson for a fireside duet of his latest single, "I'll Name the Dogs." Miley Cyrus also recruited her team members Ashland Craft, Brooke Simpson and Janice Freeman for a rendition of Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman."

Levine has stayed busy in recent months: In addition to his coaching duties, the singer issued his sixth studio album with Maroon 5, Red Pill Blues.