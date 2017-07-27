Action Bronson Details 'Blue Chips 7000' Album With Kung Fu Video

Action Bronson squares off against the Chinese mafia in his deliriously goofy "Chairman's Intent" video. The rapper, who co-created the clip with commercial director Rik Cordero, triumphs over a series of villains while sporting a cheap blonde wig.

Related Action Bronson Breaks Down His Most Insane Onstage Moments The unpredictable MC on stealing golf carts, fighting staff and clotheslining fans

Cordero styles the video like a Seventies kung-fu film, utilizing a grainy visual texture and retro graphics. Highlights include the hip-hop star punching a man on fire, hurtling through the air into a rival on a motorcycle and tossing a bad guy off a building with the bizarre send-off "Kiss your father on the lips for me."

The song itself is a parade of boasts set to cinematic soul samples, pivoting around a dusty electric guitar riff. "You don't even know me," the rapper yelps on the chorus.

"Chairman's Intent" will appear on Action Bronson's upcoming LP, Blue Chips 7000, out August 25th via VICE/Atlantic. The release is the final installment of his "Blue Chips" mixtape series and follows his 2015 major label debut, 2015's Mr. Wonderful.

Blue Chips 7000 features guest spots from Rick Ross, regular collaborators Big Body Bes and Meyhem Lauren and producers the Alchemist, Harry Fraud and Party Supplies.

The rapper – who hosts his own culinary-themed show for Vice, Fuck, That's Delicious – will also release his debut cookbook, Fuck, That's Delicious: An Annotated Guide to Eating Well, on September 12th.