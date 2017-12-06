A$AP Rocky Teams With Candy Company for A$AP Mob Cookie Kit

A$AP Rocky has partnered with the candy company It'Sugar for a new cookie kit that will allow fans to bring their own ginger bread-based A$AP Mob to their next holiday party.

The "Ginger Bread Mob Cookie Kit" comes with an eight ounce bag of gingerbread cookie mix, a person-shaped cookie cutter, three icing pens (red, brown and yellow) and a one ounce bag of candy beads. The kit will make between eight and 10 cookies.

All of the proceeds from the "Ginger Bread Mob Cookie Kit" will benefit the Always Strive and Prosper Foundation, which Rocky and the A$AP Mob launched in honor of A$AP Yams, who died in January 2015. Per the organization's Instagram, the ASAP Foundation seeks to provide young people with "realistic education about substance use and abuse"

A$AP Rocky has spent much of 2017 as a collaborator and impresario. In August, the A$AP Mob released their second album, Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy, while Rocky has appeared as a featured artist on several songs. Most notably, the rapper teamed with Tyler, the Creator on "Who Dat Boy," guested on Lana Del Rey's "Summer Bummer" with Playboi Carti, appeared on G-Eazy's "No Limit" with Cardi B and featured on Maroon 5's "Whiskey."

A$AP Rocky released his last solo album At. Long. Last. A$AP in 2015.