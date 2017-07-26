A$AP Rocky Plots Too Cozy Tour With A$AP Mob, Unveils 'RAF' Video

A$AP Rocky will lead the A$AP Mob across North America this fall on the hip-hop collective's Too Cozy Tour. The 20-date trek begins September 23rd at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell in Lowell, Massachusetts and wraps November 3rd at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Along with Rocky, the A$AP Mob lineup features A$AP Ferg, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Nast and A$AP Ant. While Rocky, Twelvyy, Nast and Ant will appear at every show, Ferg will be absent from several dates including gigs in Detroit, Minneapolis, and Seattle. Playboi Carti will also serve as support on select dates, while Key! and DJ duo Cozy Boys will open throughout.

Tickets for the Too Cozy Tour go on sale July 28th at 10 a.m. local time and will be available via the A$AP Mob website.

The A$AP Mob also shared a new video for "RAF," the group's latest single featuring Playboi Carti, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert and Frank Ocean. The new video is set to a truncated version of the song and features A$AP Rocky, Quavo and Carti modeling clothes from the Raf Simons archive.

Along with "RAF," A$AP Mob recently released "Wrong," which features A$AP Rocky and Ferg. The two tracks follow the collective's 2016 album, Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends. A follow-up record is reportedly in the works.

A$AP Mob Tour Dates

September 23 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center

September 25 – New York, NY @ SummerStage

September 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage

September 27 – Washington, DC @ Echostage (without Playboi Carti)

September 29 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre (without Playboi Carti, A$AP Ferg)

October 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom (without Playboi Carti)

October 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre (without A$AP Ferg)

October 16 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom (without A$AP Ferg)

October 18 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory (without Playboi Carti)

October 19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (without Playboi Carti)

October 21 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

October 22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park (without Playboi Carti)

October 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

October 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 27 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds (without Playboi Carti, A$AP Ferg)

October 28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum (without Playboi Carti, A$AP Ferg)

October 30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater (without A$AP Ferg)

November 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (without A$AP Ferg)

November 3 – Broomfield, CO @ 1stBank Center (without A$AP Ferg)